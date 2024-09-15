‘What’s the secret of 48 hours?': BJP on Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to resign from his post after two days. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during AAP workers' meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

“This 48-hour time which he (Arvind Kejriwal) has sought is enshrined in mystery that for which he is trying to find a replacement or trying to do some placements,” BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference.



Adding further, he said,"It is ridiculous for a CM who is having overwhelming majority in the Assembly. If he is having an iota of truth in his intentions and in what he is saying, then he should call the meeting of the Cabinet, resign as CM and recommend the dissolution of the Assembly."

Trivedi also hit out at Kejriwal over Aam Aadmi Party supporters bursting crackers to celebrate his release from Tihar jail.



“After coming out of the jail, fireworks were done. He became the first chief minister of this country to come out of jail and break the rules made by his own government. Delhi government decided to ban fireworks and the CM of Delhi came out of jail and broke the rules of the Delhi government,” Trivedi added.



"Why are you (Arvind Kejriwal) talking about resigning after coming out and what is the matter after 48 hours? The people of the country and Delhi want to know what is the secret of 48 hours, what all is to be settled in 48 hours?" he added.



Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal as to why was the excise policy introduced by his government in 2021 withdrawn a year later.



“I have a question for Arvind Kejriwal - if you are not involved in the liquor policy scam, then why was the policy withdrawn? The entire party (AAP) is involved in the liquor policy scam, and that's why they (AAP leaders) were sent to jail. People of Delhi know that you have looted them,” he added.

What Kejriwal said on resignation?

In his address to AAP workers, Kejriwal announced his decision to step down as chief minister.



“I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people,” he said.



“I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM,” Kejriwal added.



(With agency inputs)