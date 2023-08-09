Arvind Kejriwal thanks ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Opposition leaders for support on Delhi Services Bill

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, in personalised letters, expressed his gratitude to senior Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Malikarjun Kharge, Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamta Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren among others for their support in opposition to the Government of National Capital of Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, also known as the Delhi Services Bill. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT_PRINT)

Replacing the erstwhile Ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officer in the Delhi government, the Delhi Services Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Congress, along with other members of INDIA bloc, opposed the Bill in the Upper House and called it a ‘retrogressive Bill’ which is ‘completely unconstitutional’.

Notably, AAP is the part of the opposition alliance INDIA.

In a view of rare circumstance, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is 90, arrived at the Parliament in a wheelchair to mark his opposition to the crucial Bill.

“Today, in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Manmohan Singh stood as a beacon of integrity and came especially to vote against the black ordinance. His unwavering commitment to democracy and the constitution is a profound inspiration. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to him for his invaluable support,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.

Thanking him for ‘conveying the story of calm, grace and conviction', Kejriwal said Manmohan Singh's ‘unflinching commitment towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades, and will deeply inspire the coming generations of parliamentarians’. He further hoped for the former Prime Minister's continued support and guidance.

