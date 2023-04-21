‘Bring back my husband’: Woman's appeal to PM Modi amid strife in Sudan

More than 2,500 Indian nationals are stranded in the northeast African country of Sudan as the crisis continues amid conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Meenakshi Agrawal's husband is among those who are trapped in the strife-hit country. In a tweet, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to bring all the Indians back. A destroyed military vehicle is seen in southern in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The latest attempt at a cease-fire between the rival Sudanese forces faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum. Through the night and into Thursday morning, gunfire could be heard almost constantly across Khartoum.(AP)

“I am hopeful that you will be able to set my worries to rest and bring back my husband and other trapped Indians from Sudan, Khartoum from the horrific situation there. Thank you for your efforts and initiative," Agrawal tweeted, tagging EAM and PM.

According to World Health Organisation, over 400 people have been killed and more than 3,500 others have been injured in the in-fighting between forces loyal to RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and SAF chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. One Indian national was among those who were killed in the conflict.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation of Indians in Sudan. He gave three instructions to follow the officials – remain vigilant, closely monitor the developments and continuously evaluate the safety of the Indians as well as extend all possible assistance to them in Sudan.

PM Modi asked the officials to prepare for contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options, according to statement released by PMO.

