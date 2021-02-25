IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chinese infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal border raises a red flag in Delhi
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
india news

Chinese infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal border raises a red flag in Delhi

  • China has been carrying out rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh including at least three new bridges, troop sheds and a new 66-kilometre road
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST

When army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane spoke about the continuing trust deficit with People’s Liberation Army after the East Ladakh stand-off, he was reflecting the ground situation along the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China undertaking significant military infra upgrade in the Eastern sector.

Even in the western sector, apart from the on-going Pangong Tso disengagement, there is no sign of reducing tension in the Gogra-Hot Springs area with PLA troops and weaponry amassed at Mabdo La across the LAC. It is the same situation in the Depsang bulge area and across the Daulet Beg Oldi sector even as the military commanders on both sides work towards a roadmap to restore status quo ante on East Ladakh LAC.

However, the concern of the national security planners is the rapid infrastructure upgrades that the PLA is undertaking across Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. There is evidence to show increased troop and equipment sheds and better road communication across Naku La in north Sikkim. The PLA simultaneously transgressed into the Naku La sector in May 2020 with both armies engaging in fisticuffs. The PLA created Naku La as a friction point around six years ago with the intention to convey that while Beijing recognises Sikkim as part of Indian territory, the border still is unresolved.

The other area of concern is the rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh with the PLA constructing at least three new bridges, a new 66-kilometre road and troop sheds in the area.

“It is a matter of concern as it shows that the PLA is focused on the LAC despite disengaging from Pangong Tso. It clearly shows that the Indian Army has to maintain vigil all along the unsettled border including the central sector across Uttarakhand,” said a senior official.

Although New Delhi and Beijing have continued discreet conversations between top officials on both sides, Indian diplomats and security officials believe that India will have to prepare strategies to deal with both aggressive and friendly China and cannot afford to let the guard down. China continues to play behind scenes in Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh after virtually snaring Pakistan and Sri Lanka in its debt trap under the garb of benign connectivity, a security official said.

The Chinese game plan goes beyond accessing Indian Ocean with security ramifications for Indian Navy by providing long sea legs to adversaries of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india china border xi jinping narendra modi
Close
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
india news

Transport strike in Tamil Nadu today, 80% bus services hit

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The strike by the transport unions has been reported to involve over one lakh transport employees affecting over 80 per cent of the bus services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
india news

Chinese infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal border raises a red flag in Delhi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • China has been carrying out rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh including at least three new bridges, troop sheds and a new 66-kilometre road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9

Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmendar Rana on Thursday directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Muluk till the said date, when the hearing will next take place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by 35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
india news

Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Here is how much petrol and diesel cost as of Thursday in different cities of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
india news

3 factors behind Covid-19 spike: What Maharashtra state health official says

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The concentrated spurt of Vidarbha region is gradually spreading to other areas of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

India, Bangladesh to start bi-weekly passenger train from March 26

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The non-stop passenger train with ten bogeys, running between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, will cover a distance of 513 km. This will also be the third passenger train between the two countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi in poll-bound Puducherry &amp; Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects (File Photo/PTI)
PM Modi in poll-bound Puducherry & Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects (File Photo/PTI)
india news

PM Modi in Puducherry & Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST
According to the itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Puducherry in the first half of the day, at around 11.30am, and, later, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore at around 4.30pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiary shows vaccination coupon at Medical college and hospital during COVID 19 vaccination run, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Beneficiary shows vaccination coupon at Medical college and hospital during COVID 19 vaccination run, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Daily Covid-19 infections rise to 16,738, highest since January 29

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The number of daily fatalities too rose with 138 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh. (Representative image)(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh. (Representative image)(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
india news

Bharat Bandh on Feb 26: Commercial markets to remain shut tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
As a transporter body has supported the strike on the issue of fuel price hike, E-way bill rules, 40 lakh trucks will remain off the road on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in Pune earlier in January this year. (HT file photo)
A health worker shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in Pune earlier in January this year. (HT file photo)
india news

Tests on kids: Expert panel asks Bharat Biotech to submit Covaxin efficacy data first

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Covaxin is already approved for use in India for adults in a clinical trial mode based on the safety and immunogenicity data the company submitted
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
india news

Sensex gains over 500 points in opening session; Nifty at 15,151.15

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, Indian equities closed sharply higher after trading was halted on the NSE for nearly four hours due to a technical issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld as a probe in the case is underway. He is from an infantry regiment posted at the army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirav Modi. (HT file)
Nirav Modi. (HT file)
india news

UK court to decide on Nirav Modi’s extradition today: Case so far

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Nirav Modi is accused of fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking or loan agreements and laundering the proceeds of that fraud. He also faces charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 22. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A man being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 22. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:53 AM IST
This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac