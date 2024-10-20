Assam: 200 people fall sick after consuming snacks at obituary function

More than 200 people fell sick due to food poisoning after eating snack at a memorial ceremony in Assam's Golaghat district, PTI reported. Two of the 200 have been taken Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Assam for advanced treatment due to the food poisoning(Representational image)

The incident occured during a memorial ceremony organised for the mother of Pradip Gogoi at Pasghoria village of Uriamghat in Sarupathar area.

Officials said that during the event the guests were served with traditional ‘jalpan’ - snacks with puffed rice and cream. After a while, people who consumed the snacks started complaining of stomach aches, headaches, vomiting and loose motions.

"A total of 53 people were immediately admitted at the community health centre in Sarupathar town and public health centre in Uriamghat," the official said.

Two people were sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, while the rest of the 150 people who showed minor symptoms went to their respective homes, where their condition would be monitored.

"The condition of the victims is stated to be stable and many are being released after treatment," the official told PTI.

Sarupathar area's BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan visited the hospital and enquired about people's health after the incident.

"The district administration informed me that the food inspector will visit the village and investigate the cause of the food poisoning," he said. A medical camp has also been set up in the village, so that the villagers conditions can be checked.

“We have also sent medical teams to the individual houses of all the people, who had come to the function. The team is closely monitoring the health conditions. None of the people are showing any serious symptoms,” added MLA Biswajit Phukan.