Assam Rifles alleges power outage at its bases after altercation with Mizoram min

Senior Assam Rifles (AR) officers have complained to the Mizoram chief minister about deliberate, hours-long power cuts at all sensitive company operating bases (COBs) near the India-Myanmar international border on October 17, hours after the state power minister and his staff had an altercation with AR personnel over the force allegedly stopping his convoy, officials aware of the matter said. Screen grab of the altercation. (HT Photo)

COBs are highly protected camps of the Assam Rifles near the India-Myanmar border from where the force conducts counter-militancy and anti-smuggling operations along the border. While the force said power was restored after they reached the chief minister’s office, the power minister said the outages were due to repairs and rains.

A senior AR officer aware of the matter said: “On October 17, between 2.34 pm and 9.30 pm, there were power cuts at 13 COBs along the border. Initially we thought it was a routine power cut. But in the evening, at some locations, power department officials tried to enter the camps and switch off electricity supply. When they were stopped, supply was snapped from outside.” The officer added that when the Aizawl headquarters of the Assam Rifles was alerted about the deliberate power cuts and calls were made to Mizoram chief minister Pu Lalduhoma’s office.

“The power was restored in Aizawl at 6.25pm and at the last COB at 9.30pm after the CM’s office was informed. The CM’s office was also told that the power minister’s staff had snatched a body camera from one jawan that morning. Our seniors informed the CM that the same minister’s staff had abducted a jawan during a checking on October 12. The jawan was released after the local commander intervened. The CM’s office was also informed about this incident too,” the officer added.

Mizoram CM, Lalduhoma’s office did not respond to requests over calls, messages and mail for a comment.

Power minister Pu F Rodingliana said the allegations were baseless and stated the outage was due to routine maintenance work done on electricity lines and transformers following the monsoon rains. “There’s no separate line that carries power supply to the Assam Rifles camp in Aizawl or any other place in Mizoram. The power supply remained affected in many parts of Aizawl and other areas on Friday due to repair works and even on Saturday almost half of the capital is experiencing power cuts,” the minister told HT.

A spokesperson of the Assam Rifles confirmed the power cuts on October 17. “On 17th October, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by AR near Zokhawsang based on credible intelligence regarding the possible movement of war-like stores. When the convoy of Pu F Rodingliana, comprising four vehicles, approached the checkpoint, the minister’s vehicle was allowed to pass as per standard procedures but the convoy voluntarily stopped at the location where routine checks were being conducted on civilian vehicles. This contradicts the claim that Assam Rifles forcibly halted the convoy.”

The spokesperson added the power minister’s staff also snatched a jawan’s body camera. “The public secretary to the minister, who exited his vehicle, removed his jacket, and verbally abused the AR personnel on duty. He also forcibly took body cameras from the soldiers, while other members of the convoy engaged in disruptive behaviour, including unpatriotic remarks like -- go back to India. Videos circulating online clearly show threats by the staff to cut off Assam Rifles’ power supply. The subsequent power outage affecting AR posts across Mizoram appears to be a deliberate move aimed at obstructing their operations,” the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from Utpal Parashar)