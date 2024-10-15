Woman who slit husband’s throat, poured acid into mouth in Kerala caught in Assam

SILCHAR: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in Assam on charges that she slit her husband’s throat and poured acid into his mouth in Kerala’s Ernakulam, Cachar police officers said on Tuesday. Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said the woman, identified as Jaheda Begum, came to the district’s Dholai area after the murder on October 1 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said the woman, identified as Jaheda Begum, came to the district’s Dholai area after the murder on October 1 and was working as a labourer in a local brick factory. Mahatta said the woman, who disappeared from Ernakulam after her husband Babul Hossain’s murder and came to the district was tracked down because she hadn’t switched off her phone.

“Recently, the Kerala police contacted us and shared information about the murder. A police team came here last week, and we assisted them in the search operation. On Sunday they arrested the woman, and she’ll be taken to Kerala as per procedure,” Mahatta said.

Jaheda Begum and Babul Hossain were already married when they first met in Morigaon district’s Moirabari area about two years ago. They eloped soon after, leaving behind their spouses and children and relocated to Kerala’s Ernakulam.

Jaheda Begum’s sister was already in the district and helped the couple settle down, a family member said on condition of anonymity. “Jayeda’s sister lived in Kerala’s Ernakulam, and she helped them…. Later, Babul rented a house there, and they started living together,” Babul Hossain’s family member said.

The person added that Babul Hossain met his first wife in Moirabari a few months ago and stayed with them for a few weeks. “He was planning to take his first wife and kids with him to Kerala and that created tension with Jayeda,” they said.

Police said it wasn’t clear what prompted the gruesome murder. “She said that there were tensions at home, but she hasn’t elaborated. We are still investigating,” an officer said.