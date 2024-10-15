Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman who slit husband’s throat, poured acid into mouth in Kerala caught in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Oct 15, 2024 07:57 PM IST

Jaheda Begum and Babul Hossain were already married when they first met in Morigaon district’s Moirabari area about two years ago

SILCHAR: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in Assam on charges that she slit her husband’s throat and poured acid into his mouth in Kerala’s Ernakulam, Cachar police officers said on Tuesday.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said the woman, identified as Jaheda Begum, came to the district’s Dholai area after the murder on October 1 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said the woman, identified as Jaheda Begum, came to the district’s Dholai area after the murder on October 1 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said the woman, identified as Jaheda Begum, came to the district’s Dholai area after the murder on October 1 and was working as a labourer in a local brick factory. Mahatta said the woman, who disappeared from Ernakulam after her husband Babul Hossain’s murder and came to the district was tracked down because she hadn’t switched off her phone.

“Recently, the Kerala police contacted us and shared information about the murder. A police team came here last week, and we assisted them in the search operation. On Sunday they arrested the woman, and she’ll be taken to Kerala as per procedure,” Mahatta said.

Jaheda Begum and Babul Hossain were already married when they first met in Morigaon district’s Moirabari area about two years ago. They eloped soon after, leaving behind their spouses and children and relocated to Kerala’s Ernakulam.

Jaheda Begum’s sister was already in the district and helped the couple settle down, a family member said on condition of anonymity. “Jayeda’s sister lived in Kerala’s Ernakulam, and she helped them…. Later, Babul rented a house there, and they started living together,” Babul Hossain’s family member said.

The person added that Babul Hossain met his first wife in Moirabari a few months ago and stayed with them for a few weeks. “He was planning to take his first wife and kids with him to Kerala and that created tension with Jayeda,” they said.

Police said it wasn’t clear what prompted the gruesome murder. “She said that there were tensions at home, but she hasn’t elaborated. We are still investigating,” an officer said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On