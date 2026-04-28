Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th results to be announced today at 10.30 am, where to check scorecards
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th results to be announced on April 28, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce Assam HS Result 2026 on April 28, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in....Read More
To check the results and access the marksheets, candidates will need their roll number.
The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: When will candidates get their marksheets?
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The date for providing of hard copy of Certificate cum Marks-sheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. A hard copy of the marksheet will not be provided to failed candidates and those who appeared under a certain subject category. However, suppose any failed candidate or a candidate appearing in a certain subject category wants to obtain the hard copy of the Marks-sheet. In that case, they shall have to apply separately at the Board office.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: All streams result today
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts results at the press conference to be held by the Board officials.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared for Class 12 exams
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: This year more than 3 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examination in the state.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.
2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Marksheet hardcopies not today
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The date for providing of hard copy of Certificate cum Marks-sheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be available on mobile app
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites and mobile app 'UPOLOBDHA' where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2026 after its announcement. Candidates can download the mobile app from playstore before the announcement of the results.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Official website
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The direct link to check AHSEC 12th results will be available in these websites
ahsec.assam.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Know about compartment exam details
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: An eligible such candidate will be able to appear in the regular examination in the year immediately following the year in which the candidate Passed/ Repeat/ Compartmental as mentioned in the mark-sheet. For Compartmental and betterment, candidate shall be given only one chance to appear in the next examination.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Official update
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced at press conference
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Details needed to check results
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: To check the results and access the marksheets, candidates will need their roll number.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Assam Class 12 results?
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Assam HS Result 2026 Date: April 28
Assam HS Result 2026 Time: 10.30 am