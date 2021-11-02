Assam bypolls LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am today

Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday in the five Assembly constituencies in Assam - Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra - the voting for which was held on Saturday. The initial trend is expected to emerge by 10 to 11am.

A cumulative voter turnout of 74.04 per cent was recorded in the by-elections, of which the highest count at 78 per cent was recorded at Bhabanipur assembly seat. Gossaigaon witnessed a voter turnout of 77.37 per cent, Tamulpur 67.88 per cent; 77.56 per cent was recorded at Thowra and a 71.70 per cent turnout at Mariani seat. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its candidates in three out of the five seats, leaving the remaining two to the candidates of ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress contested on all five seats, while its former allies All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested on two and one seats respectively.

A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for five seats, with nearly 7.96 lakh voters. The bypolls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated following the death of MLAs due to post Covid-19 complications, while the remaining assembly seats of Thowra, Mariani and Bhabanipur were vacated by their MLAs who joined the ruling party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON