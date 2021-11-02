Assam bypolls LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am today
- Assam by-polls Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes is likely to begin at around 8am and the initial trends are expected to emerge by 10am.
Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday in the five Assembly constituencies in Assam - Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra - the voting for which was held on Saturday. The initial trend is expected to emerge by 10 to 11am.
A cumulative voter turnout of 74.04 per cent was recorded in the by-elections, of which the highest count at 78 per cent was recorded at Bhabanipur assembly seat. Gossaigaon witnessed a voter turnout of 77.37 per cent, Tamulpur 67.88 per cent; 77.56 per cent was recorded at Thowra and a 71.70 per cent turnout at Mariani seat. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its candidates in three out of the five seats, leaving the remaining two to the candidates of ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress contested on all five seats, while its former allies All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested on two and one seats respectively.
A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for five seats, with nearly 7.96 lakh voters. The bypolls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated following the death of MLAs due to post Covid-19 complications, while the remaining assembly seats of Thowra, Mariani and Bhabanipur were vacated by their MLAs who joined the ruling party.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 02, 2021 07:30 AM IST
All necessary measures in place for smooth counting: Officials
Ahead of coutning, the local administration has assured that all necessary measures have been taken in place to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.
-
Nov 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Counting for five assembly seats to be held today
Assam held elections in five assembly constituencies Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra.
-
Nov 02, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Assam's CEO reviews arrangements ahead of counting
According to an official release, Assam's Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade on Monday reviewed the arrangements with the District Election Officers (DEOs) of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra assembly constituencies. He also directed them to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.
-
Nov 02, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Counting to begin at 8am
The the electoral officials will begin counting of votes at 8am sharply. The election results will be available on the commission's website: results.eci.gov.in
-
Nov 02, 2021 06:18 AM IST
31 candidates in fray
A total of 31 candidates are in fray for five seats in Assam.
Get our daily newsletter
Bengal bypoll results: Vote counting to begin; BJP, TMC locked in tough contest
UP assembly polls: With focus on women, Congress changes strategy
Private sector firm set to make small arms
LIVE: Counting of votes for bypolls today in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats
- The votes will be counted for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies.