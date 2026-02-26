At DNPA conclave, publishers discuss the way forward in the AI age

Premium news publishers are not fairly compensated by big tech, Marcus Pousette, Head of Springs Serve & Revenue Strategy, Asia, Magnite, said at the DNPA Conclave 2026 on Thursday. He was speaking on the panel ‘The New Economics of the Content in AI Age’, as part of the Digital News as part of the DNPA Conclave 2026. The session was moderated by Puneet Jain, CEO of the HT Digital Media. Panel discussion on ‘The New Economics of the Content in AI Age’ being moderated by Puneet Jain, CEO of the HT Digital Media (R)

“We need to now move out and build our own channel actively,” Pousette added.

“Content is getting produced at mass now. Now as publishers, we have to ensure that the content we put out is trustworthy. Are we willing to introduce trust as a matrix. This will lay the foundation for the way forward,” Bharat Gupta, founder, ToBe & ex-CEO of Jagran New Media, who also in the panel said.

Other experts on the panel included Toshit Panigrahi, co-founder and CEO of TollBit, Gowthaman Ragothaman of Saptharushi, Aaron Rigby of Taboola.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is aimed at bringing together policymakers, media leaders and industry specialists to discuss developments in digital journalism and artificial intelligence.

The event will focus on regulatory frameworks, newsroom transformation, content monetisation and the broader economics of digital publishing in an AI-driven environment.

Mariam Mammen Mathew, Chairperson of the Digital News Publishers Association, said, “At a time when AI is reshaping the very foundations of news, it is critical for publishers, policymakers and platforms to come together and build a framework rooted in trust and responsibility."

Puneet Gupt, Vice-Chairperson, added, “The future of digital journalism will depend on how effectively we align innovation with sustainability, fair value exchange and public interest.”