At East Asia Summit, PM Modi reaffirms India's focus on free and open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of “ASEAN Centrality” in the region.

Modi made the statement at the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei via video conference.

India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.



I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2021

Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, the Prime Minister further wrote India remained committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

“I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow,” the PM wrote as part of a series of tweets.

The East Asia Summit is a premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific region. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a key role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of east Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest levels.

