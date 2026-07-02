Tourist dies as Scorpio plunges off road, crashes on under-construction bridge near Himachal's Atal Tunnel | Video

A tourist died and three others sustained injuries after a four-wheeler they were travelling in plunged off the road and crashed near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel, police said on Wednesday. After exiting the north portal, the road takes a sharp turn towards the right, which was misjudged by the driver. (X/ @Delhiite_)

The tourists were travelling from Manali to Lahaul on Tuesday night when the incident took place, PTI news agency reported. The deceased tourist has been identified as 34-year-old Kailash from Rajasthan's Sikar.

The injured are Rajendra and the driver Siddharth – both from Sikar – and Aditya from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. In the aftermath, the vehicle, a black Scorpio car, was seen lodged between rods after it reportedly plunged off the road.

Driver misjudged turn, car plunged off road At around 10 pm, the vehicle, shortly after exiting the Atal Tunnel's north portal, veered off the road and plunged towards the Chandra river. This was owing to alleged overspeeding and the driver failing to negotiate the turn.

After exiting the north portal, the road takes a sharp turn towards the right, and the Chandra river lies straight ahead. The driver, given the dark, might not have gauged this and continued straight down the road, thus leading to the car falling off the road towards the river.