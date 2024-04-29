 Avalanche strikes J&K's Sonamarg | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Avalanche strikes J&K's Sonamarg

ANI |
Apr 29, 2024 06:40 PM IST

No casualties or financial losses were reported as the avalanche struck the area on the forest side, officials said.

An avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducting a snow-clearing operation at the site (ANI)
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducting a snow-clearing operation at the site (ANI)

No casualties or financial losses were reported since the avalanche struck the Sonamarg area on the forest side, thus resulting in no damage, said officials.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Visuals show Project Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducting a snow-clearing operation at the site.

Project Beacon is the oldest initiative of the BRO, which was launched in the 1960s.

It oversees the development and maintenance of vital road infrastructure in key Kashmir regions, including the Zojila Pass, which connects Drass with the Kashmir valley.

Project Beacon's responsibilities include keeping traffic moving at Zojila Pass, restoring and improving Amarnath Yatra tracks, and clearing snow on roads.

Earlier yesterday, a total of 35 vehicles stuck in the snow at Razdan Top on the Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir were rescued by a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The BRO officials said that the vehicles were stranded due to unfavourable weather conditions, including snowfall and snowstorms.

On April 27, Pernote village, located approximately six kilometres from Ramban town in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed heavy damage to roads, houses and power towers due to continuous landslides.

The affected villagers were shifted to Panchayat Ghar and other places. Medical facilities and food had also been provided by the administration to the affected villagers.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Avalanche strikes J&K's Sonamarg
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On