Avalanche strikes J&K's Sonamarg

An avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducting a snow-clearing operation at the site (ANI)

No casualties or financial losses were reported since the avalanche struck the Sonamarg area on the forest side, thus resulting in no damage, said officials.

Visuals show Project Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducting a snow-clearing operation at the site.

Project Beacon is the oldest initiative of the BRO, which was launched in the 1960s.

It oversees the development and maintenance of vital road infrastructure in key Kashmir regions, including the Zojila Pass, which connects Drass with the Kashmir valley.

Project Beacon's responsibilities include keeping traffic moving at Zojila Pass, restoring and improving Amarnath Yatra tracks, and clearing snow on roads.

Earlier yesterday, a total of 35 vehicles stuck in the snow at Razdan Top on the Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir were rescued by a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The BRO officials said that the vehicles were stranded due to unfavourable weather conditions, including snowfall and snowstorms.

On April 27, Pernote village, located approximately six kilometres from Ramban town in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed heavy damage to roads, houses and power towers due to continuous landslides.

The affected villagers were shifted to Panchayat Ghar and other places. Medical facilities and food had also been provided by the administration to the affected villagers.