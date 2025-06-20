Axiom-4 mission with Shubhanshu Shukla on board put on hold for 6th time

For the sixth time in less than a month, the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with group captain Shubhanshu Shukla on board has been put on hold. NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will continue to review launch opportunities. (NASA)

NASA, in a statement, said the US space agency needs additional time to continue evaluating International Space Station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory’s Zvezda service module. “Because of the space station’s interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data,” said the statement.

As a consequence, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will not go ahead with the launch on June 22 as the three agencies continue to review launch opportunities for Axiom Mission 4 to ISS. “NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days,” it said.

“The crew remains in quarantine in Florida, and the astronauts stand ready to launch when the station is ready to receive them.”