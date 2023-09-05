Ayodhya seer offers 10 crore reward for killing Udhayanidhi Stalin, he responds

Reiterating the death warning against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark, Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday said that "if required, I myself will behead MK Stalin's son, and I will also increase the bounty of ₹10 crore if that is not enough for beheading him." On Monday, Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of ₹ 10 crore for beheading the DMK leader over his remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma.(X)

"I would like to tell him to first read the history of Sanatan Dharma and then comment against it. He should apologise for whatever he has said against our Sanatan Dharma, and if he does not apologise, no matter if he is the son of a chief minister, he will get the punishment. If his head doesn't get beheaded, I will increase the bounty; if at all required, I will myself behead him, Paramhans Acharya said, adding, "Whatever development has taken place in the country is because of 'Sanatana Dharma'. He should apologise for his statement. He has hurt the sentiments of 100 crore people in the country."

On Monday, Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of ₹10 crore for beheading the DMK leader over his remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma. "I will pay a ₹10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me," he said.

Responding to Paramhans Acharya's statement, Udhayanidhi said that he is not afraid of such statements and that he is on the path of his grandfather Karunanidhi, who had also received similar death threats. He further went on to say that after making that remark at the conference, he already knew a lot of reactions would come from people, and now it is happening.

"You all know what has been happening for the last two days in Tamil Nadu. It's that one word, all speaking mostly, Sanatan Dharma, not only in Tamil Nadu but all over India, people are talking about me." Udhayandhi, said while speaking to the media. "In Chennai, the day before yesterday, a conference was held that was named the Sanatan Dharma Eradication Conference. What I said in it is, that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like we eradicate mosquitoes, malaria, dengue, cholera, and COVID. In that stage itself, I said that what I said now would make many people's stomachs burn. What I said has been done."

"From Amit Shah to Nadda, all are speaking about Udayanidhi now. A complaint has been registered to arrest me all over India. Today a saint has set a prize for my head. He has said that whoever chops off Udayanidhi's head will be rewarded with 10 crore rupees. Whoever says this is a saint I am asking, What's the affection for you on my head? You are a saint; how can you have 1 crore rupees? Are you a real saint or a duplicate saint? I have doubts about you. Why 10 crore to chop my head? If you give me 10 rupees for a comb, I myself can comb my hair," he said.

"The same situation happened to Karunanidhi too, where a saint said before that if someone chops off Karunanidhi's head, he will be rewarded one crore rupees. Karunanidhi said that even if you give 100 crores, I can't even comb my hair. I am on the path of Karunanidhi and Ambedkar. Periyar, Anbazhagan, and our leader (Stalin) who struggles till now to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, and till that, the DMK will struggle," he added.

Udhayanidhi's statement at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' has sparked massive outrage across the nation. Several leaders and people have strongly criticised him for making such a statement and have even asked for an apology from the INDIA bloc as DMK part is a member of the INDIA alliance. Meanwhile, Uddhayanidhi on Monday said that he is ready to say whatever he has said about Santan Dharma again and again.