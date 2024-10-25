Menu Explore
Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police nab accused from Punjab; 15 arrested so far

ByHT News Desk
Oct 25, 2024 09:33 PM IST

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra on October 12

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Punjab's Ludhiana in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique

According to a PTI report, Sujit Sushil Singh was nabbed by a Mumbai Police team in Ludhiana and was being brought to Mumbai. Till now, 15 people have been arrested in the Baba Siddique murder case. 

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police arrested an accused named Amit Hisamsing Kumar from Haryana, and Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19) and Shivam Arvind Kohad were nabbed from Pune.

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Baba Siddique shooters used Snapchat before murder: Report

Police officials told PTI that Amit Kumar was suspected to be involved in hatching the murder conspiracy and its execution. Some suspected financial dealings involving him and other accused are also under the scanner. 

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra on October 12.(HT_PRINT)
Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra on October 12.

Kumar is an important link between one of the shooters in custody, Gurmail Singh, and alleged mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar who is absconding, the officials added.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique's shooter scored 78% in class X board exam: ‘Succumbed to the allure of…’ 

According to the police, the trio had conducted a recce of the slain former minister's house and office in Bandra West in June, soon after being awarded the murder contract.

Pistol, three bullets recovered from home of accused

On Friday, the Mumbai Police said they recovered a pistol and three bullets from the rented house of another accused Ram Kanoujia.

According to a PTI report, he was staying in the rented home in the Palaspe area of Panvel town in Raigad district, on Mumbai's outskirts, for the last one year.  

Kanoujia was part of the group that allegedly provided firearms and logistical support to the shooters in the Siddique murder case, according to police.

Baba Siddique, who ended his decades-long association with the Congress and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year, was shot dead outside son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra on October 12. 

The police on Thursday recorded the statement of the late politician's MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique as part its investigation into the case.

(With agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
