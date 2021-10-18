‘Sincere gratitude’: Babul Supriyo thanks Lok Sabha Speaker for granting time to resign as MP

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) last month, on Monday thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting him appointment to resign as Lok Sabha MP. Taking to Twitter, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also lashed out at people accusing him of “backstabbing” the BJP by jumping ship to another party.

“Sincere gratitude to honourable Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time tomorrow at 11am to formally resign as an MP. I will not hold on to the berths/perks/salary of an MP now that I am no longer a part of the BJP that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” he tweeted.

The development comes after the two-term MP from Asansol, on September 20, two days after joining West Bengal’s ruling party, wrote to Birla, seeking a “brief” appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the house. The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he does not wish to continue as an MP since he is no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.

Meanwhile, on those accusing him of backstabbing the BJP, Supriyo posted the following message: “Just wish to ask one question to the employed trolls, who, I’m sure, are attacking me from their homes. So, where were you guys when I fought for the BJP since 2014? Ask your conscience as to who backstabbed whom. Unless needed, I don’t post anything on social media.”

On July 31, Supriyo announced his “resignation” from politics after being dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet earlier that month. In a message on Facebook, he described himself as a “one-team player,” though he deleted that part later.

The induction into the TMC of Supriyo, who contested the state assembly elections earlier in the year but lost, came as a surprise as after the party’s victory, he said that he won’t congratulate “cruel lady” Mamata Banerjee.