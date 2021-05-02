'Won't congratulate', 'cruel lady': Babul Supriyo writes on Facebook, then deletes

Union minister Babul Supriyo who lost from Tollyganj against Trinamool's Aroop Biswas posted a rant against Mamata Banerjee saying that he will not congratulate her as Bengal people did a 'historic mistake' by not giving Bharatiya Janata Party a chance. However, the post was deleted, and his Twitter account also became restricted.

"Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her win in Bengal nor do I wish to say that I 'respect' the people's verdict because I sincerely think that people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving Bharatiya Janata Party a chance and by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and the cruel lady back to power!! Yes, as a law-abiding citizen, I shall 'obey' the decision taken by the people in a democratic country. That's it!! Nothing more-Nothing less!!," the now-deleted post said.

Babul Supriyo deleted the Facebook post.





Babul Supriyo was one of the heavyweight candidates BJP fielded in the state. Babul Supriyo and Locket Chatterjee were the two Central BJP leaders who were fielded in the West Bengal state assembly election, hoping they would guarantee victory for the party, though both of them lost to Trinamool candidates. Baul Supriyo lost to Aroop Biswas by over 50,000 votes.

As counting began on Sunday, Babul Supriyo was trailing, which was surprising to the BJP leadership as well. Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Union minister's performance was not what he had expected.

