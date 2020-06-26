e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Back from Leh, Army chief to brief govt on LAC situation

Back from Leh, Army chief to brief govt on LAC situation

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI

In the course of his two day visit to Ladakh, Army chief General MM Naravane — who returned to Delhi on Thursday — was briefed on the army’s preparations and ability to respond to threatening actions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and the latest developments along the contested border, said three officers who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The army chief will now brief the top political leadership.

The security review of the Ladakh sector, where tensions rose sharply after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, saw the chief tour forward army bases at Durbuk and Chushul, interact with commanders on the ground and undertake aerial surveys of the army’s deployments in some sensitive sectors, said one of the officers cited above.

The sectors where Indian soldiers hold forward positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) include Depsang, Gogra Post-Hot Springs, Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Chumar, and military negotiations for disengagement in some of these areas are in progress.

Naravane is expected to brief the political leadership on the military’s assessment of the volatile situation along the LAC and steps being taken to ease tensions that could threaten stability in the backdrop of both armies significantly stepping up their military presence, said the second officer cited above.

The situation on the ground is tricky, said the third officer cited above. “There’s mutual consensus on disengagement but continuing Chinese military buildup calls into question the PLA’s intent to restore status quo ante in strategic areas,” he said, adding that Naravane’s visit served as a morale booster for forward deployed soldiers.

“The army chief’s visit is significant in the wake of recent events that have caused considerable turbulence on the LAC. Also, there has been no concrete commitment by the PLA to stabilise the situation,” said former army vice chief Lieutenant General AS Lamba (retd).

Naravane, on Wednesday, awarded commendation cards to three soldiers who were part of the outnumbered Indian squad that bravely fought off Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley. Among other troops who were awarded commendation cards by Naravane were two soldiers who displayed courage and resolve during a violent face-off with Chinese troops near Pangong Tso on May 5-6.

Both face-offs saw Chinese soldiers gather in large numbers and attack Indian troops with stones, iron rods and nail-studded clubs.

Last week, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria made a low-key visit to Ladakh to review the Indian Air Force (IAF)‘s preparedness in the sector, where the IAF has also raised its guard to deal with any military provocations by the Chinese forces.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In