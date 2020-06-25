e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo

US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo

India-China border stand-off: Mike Pompeo said US had reduced troops based in Germany to face threats in other places

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attributed movement of troops from Germany to threats being faced from the Chinese in other places such as India and South-East Asia
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attributed movement of troops from Germany to threats being faced from the Chinese in other places such as India and South-East Asia(REUTERS)
         

The Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia is one of the reasons the United States is reducing its troop presence in Europe, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday in response to a question at the Brussels Forum virtual conference.

Pompeo was asked why the US had reduced the number of troops it has based in Germany. The US Secretary of State said that if US troops were no longer there, it was because they were being moved to face other places. The actions of the Chinese Communist Party meant there were “threats to India” and countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and the South China Sea. The US military is “postured appropriately” to meet these “challenges of our time”, he said.

Also Read: India should assess China’s actions, not words | HT Editorial

Pompeo noted that the Trump administration had carried out a long overdue strategic posture review of the US military two years ago. The US had carried out a fundamental relook at the threats it faced and how it should allocate its resources, including intelligence and military and cyber.

As part of this exercise, Pompeo said it was felt that the capacity to deter Russia or other adversaries wasn’t determined any longer “by having a bunch of folks garrisoned some place”.

“We are going to make sure we are postured appropriately to counter the PLA (People’s Liberation Army). We think that is the challenge of our time and we are going to make sure we have resources in place to do that”: Mike Pompeo

“So we really went back to fundamentally relook at what is the nature of the conflict, what is the nature of the threat and how should we allocate our resources. Whether that is our resources in the intelligence community, our resources in the air force, the marines. our broad set of allocations of the security apparatus,” he said.

“The decision that the President made with respect to Germany is an outcome of a collective set of decisions about how we are going to posture our resources around the world,” he said, pointing that this would imply that there would be fewer American resources in some places.

“There will be other places - I just talked about the threat from the Chinese Communist Party - ... threats to India, threats to Vietnam, threats to Malaysia, Indonesia, South China Sea challenges, the Philippines. We are going to make sure we are postured appropriately to counter the PLA (People’s Liberation Army). We think that is the challenge of our time and we are going to make sure we have resources in place to do that,” he said.

Earlier, he announced the formation of a US-European dialogue on China so that the Atlantic alliance could have a “common understanding of the threat posed by China”. Pompeo said the two sides needed “a collective data set” on China’s action so the two could take action together.

Also Read: India must build stronger deterrence to deal with China’s Xi Jinping | Opinion

Speaking about the Chinese threat, he cited the “bloody border confrontation with India,” Beijing’s South China Sea activity and its predatory economic policies as evidence.

Asked whether Huawei was part of the Chinese “surveillance state,” Pompeo said Chinese security force personnel worked on the top floor of the company headquarters and Chinese law required Huawei to pass any data, including personal data, to the Chinese Communist Party whenever the latter asked. He said there was more evidence that he could not state in public.

The day before the US foreign minister had tweeted: “The tide is turning toward trusted 5G vendors and away from Huawei. The world’s leading telecom companies-Telefonica, Orange, Jio, Telstra, and many more-are becoming ‘Clean Telcos.’ They are rejecting doing business with tools of the CCP surveillance state, like Huawei.”

tags
top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In