e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India

China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India

New Delhi reiterated that it has been patrolling in Galwan Valley for a long time, and has never attempted to change the status quo.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian fighter jets roared over a flashpoint Himalayan region on June 24 as part of a show of strength.
Indian fighter jets roared over a flashpoint Himalayan region on June 24 as part of a show of strength. (AFP)
         

India on Thursday held China responsible for the violent faceoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and accused it of amassing troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in violation of all agreed norms.

“Since early May, Chinese side has been amassing troops and armaments along the LAC, this is not in line with all agreements,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

New Delhi reiterated that it has been patrolling in Galwan Valley for a long time, and has never attempted to change the status quo. However, it added the same has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side.

Yesterday, China, for the first time, admitted casualties on its side in the violent brawl with Indian soldiers,but claimed that “numbers were not very high”. On the other hand, 20 Indian soldiers died defending their country on June 15.

On Tuesday, Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, had dismissed as “fake news” a statement by minister VK Singh that the PLA could have suffered double the number of casualties compared to the Indian army.

China on Wednesday launched a twin diplomatic attack against India with its foreign and defence ministries blaming New Delhi for the Galwan Valley clash and alleging that the external affairs ministry and Indian media were spreading false information about the incident.

tags
top news
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘Do not agree’: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Do not agree’: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
The real British cuppa: Envoy deploys military to make tea
The real British cuppa: Envoy deploys military to make tea
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In