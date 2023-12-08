Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi celebrates Armed Forces Day

The sacrifices of Indian heroes who fought beside the Mukti Bahini in the liberation war of 1971 were commemorated as the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi celebrated the Armed Forces Day on Thursday. Lt Gen VM Bhuvana Krishnan, the quartermaster general of the Indian Army, was the chief guest at the ceremony (HT Photo/Sourced)

Lt Gen VM Bhuvana Krishnan, the quartermaster general of the Indian Army, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agarwal, former army chief, Gen (retired) Deepak Kapoor, and veterans of the Indian armed forces attended the event.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Krishnan joined Bangladesh high commissioner Mohammed Mustafizur Rahman and defence adviser Brig Gen Hafizur Rahman in laying a floral wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and in paying homage to all those who lost their lives in the liberation war of 1971.

The national anthems of both countries were played, and a video featuring the contributions of Bangladesh’s armed forces to international peace was screened.

Brig Gen Rahman in his welcome speech specially mentioned the sacrifice of the war heroes of India while fighting beside the Mukti Bahini in 1971. He also highlighted the progress in defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh and the advances made by Bangladesh’s armed forces.

The Bangladesh high commissioner, in his speech, recalled the moral and material support provided by India during the war of liberation led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He mentioned India’s role in being one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh as an independent state and highlighted the role played by Bangladesh’s armed forces, especially in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The high commissioner also thanked India for being a trusted partner of Bangladesh in its development journey.

Krishnan said the development of Bangladesh’s armed forces has reached a remarkable standard within a very short span of time. Describing the relationship between Bangladesh and India as remarkable, he expressed the belief that it would be strengthened further in future.