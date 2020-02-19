e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bar association shocked at Justice Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi HC

Bar association shocked at Justice Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi HC

His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by dams on the Narmada river.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The bar association condemned the decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar and said such transfers were detrimental to the institution.
The bar association condemned the decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar and said such transfers were detrimental to the institution. (delhihighcourt.nic.in/)
         

The Delhi High Court Bar Association expressed shock on Wednesday over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and said lawyers will abstain from work on Thursday as a mark of protest.

The bar association condemned the decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar and said such transfers were detrimental to the institution and also dislodged the faith of litigants in the justice dispensation system.

“The Delhi High Court Bar Association also resolves to request its members to abstain from work tomorrow, February 20, 2020, as a token of protest as the said transfer is a rarest of rare case, the majesty of our revered institution is at stake,” a resolution adopted by the bar association said.

In an emergent executive committee meeting held in the afternoon, the bar association hoped that the Supreme Court Collegium would recall the transfer of Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, the Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns the said transfers.”

“Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system. Such transfers also impede free and fair delivery of justice by the bench,” the resolution read.

Justice Muralidhar began his law practice in Chennai in September, 1984 and in 1987, shifted to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

He was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and was its member for two terms.

His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by dams on the Narmada river.

tags
top news
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
PM Modi’s top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
Manmohan Singh says government is in denial over economic slowdown
Manmohan Singh says government is in denial over economic slowdown
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news