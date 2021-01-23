IND USA
“I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country," she wrote.(Facebook/@SupportMiaMottley)
'Very much in need': Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield

Under the Vaccine Maitri commitment, India has already been shipping consignments of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield, and Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech - to its neighbours.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, on Friday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking access for 2,00,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine for as the island country is very much in need to vaccines to provide necessary immunisation coverage for a large segment of the population of 2,87,000, the PM wrote.

“I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country. We would appreciate your kind consideration of half of the supply and, if necessary, we would be willing to purchase the other 100,000 doses should it meet your favorable consideration," PM Motely wrote in her letter adding that the situation in her country has been exceptionally challenging as it has been affected by two waves of the virus.

Watch: India sends vaccines to Nepal & Bangladesh

PM Motley also underlined how India and Barbados have enjoyed a long history of good relations. She also said that Barbados’ economy is highly dependent on travel and tourism and the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a fall of 90 per cent in tourists' arrival in 2020. This caused a significant fall in government revenue and economic activity, she wrote.

According to the letter, all medical and national security installations of Barbados have been heavily strained by the pandemic. “Persons who are on the front-line of our response to COVID-19 across the medical, protective services and border agencies will need to get immediate access to vaccines. Similarly, we need it for other critical people on the frontline,” she wrote.

Under the Vaccine Maitri commitment, India has already been shipping consignments of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield, and Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech - to its neighbours. Countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and friendly nations such as Maldives, Seychelles, Brazil and Morocco have already received the first shipments.

Also read: Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request?

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Barbados’s neighbour in the Caribbean, also had written a letter to PM Modi seeking for Covishield vaccine doses.

Most parents felt that a mobile phone is "unsafe" and an "unhealthy distraction" for an adolescent girl, the survey said(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The survey, released ahead of the National Girl Child Day found that there is a crisis of access to digital devices for adolescent girls in India. It said family attitudes and biases restrict the time given to girls to access a digital device.
The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha strongly denied any fear of a spilt in the party(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Bihar Congress in charge has his task cut out for him

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
It took many hours for forest officials to remove the calf to a nearby elephant rehabilitation centre after firing sedation shots. (K Santosh/HT PHOTO).
india news

Wild elephant found dead in Kerala’s Kallar, calf’s plight moves forest staff

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
A student wearing a face mask and protective gloves attends a class at Govt Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary School in Delhi on January 18.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
india news

Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The report quoted health policy expert Genevie Fernandes who said mask mandates are one of the things that may have helped bring down India's Covid-19 caseload.
PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.(Photo: PMOIndia/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi reaches Victoria Memorial in Kolkata; CM Mamata, Guv in attendance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:47 PM IST
PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Ministry of Labour and Employment tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government.(PIB)
india news

R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. The country's Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
The e-EPIC initiative would be launched in two phases. In the first phase from January 25 to 31, all new voters who have applied for the voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers in Form-6 will be able to download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number.
india news

ECI to launch Digital Voter-ID cards on National Voter's Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The digitalisation of voter-ID card will have a special significance in the upcoming polls in five states, namely, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Soldiers on T-90 (Bhisma) tanks march along the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2021. (AP)
india news

From Pinaka to Bhishma Tank: India to showcase its weapons on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The BrahMos missile, a joint venture of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, has a maximum speed of 2.8 Mach (around 3,450 kmph or 2,148 mph) and is difficult to intercept by surface-to-air missiles.
Last year too, the state election commissioner had been involved in a controversy in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. In the polls, more than one third of the seats were won by the TMC without any contest..(HT)
india news

Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled: State election commission

ANI, Andhra Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The SEC said it will call on collectors, DGP, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Principal secretary, and other officials today around 3 pm.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee leads a massive crowd during the celebration rally to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.
Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the officer trainees attending the foundation course at the MCR Human Resource Development Institute of the Telangana government in Hyderabad to mark the birth anniversary of Bose.
india news

Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The vice president recalled that Bose believed in giving an equal pedestal to women in every sphere of life -- be it social, economic, or political.
Farmers on Friday presented a masked man who himself admitted that he was sent to Singhu to create violence. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Masked man's 'plot' to incite violence at Singhu, 'U-turn': What we know so far

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Claims and counter-claims are being made over who planted the masked man who first claimed that he was sent to create disruption at farmers' protest and then denied.
A statue of Indian nationalist leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is pictured with a garland, as supporters celebrated his 125th birth anniversary, in Amritsar.(AP)
india news

On Parakram Diwas, a look at Bose’s Indian National Army

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Under Bose's leadership, there was a swell of volunteers in the INA. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose named the brigades/regiments of INA after Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, and himself. There was also an all-women regiment named after Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai.
The tunnel appears to be over six years old, said the BSF.(Sourced Photo)
india news

Another Pakistan terror-tunnel found in Jammu, 4th in last 6 months

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • The tunnel appears to be six to eight years old and it has been found at the same place where BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone last year on June 20, said the BSF IG.
