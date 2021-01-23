'Very much in need': Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield
Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, on Friday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking access for 2,00,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine for as the island country is very much in need to vaccines to provide necessary immunisation coverage for a large segment of the population of 2,87,000, the PM wrote.
“I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country. We would appreciate your kind consideration of half of the supply and, if necessary, we would be willing to purchase the other 100,000 doses should it meet your favorable consideration," PM Motely wrote in her letter adding that the situation in her country has been exceptionally challenging as it has been affected by two waves of the virus.
PM Motley also underlined how India and Barbados have enjoyed a long history of good relations. She also said that Barbados’ economy is highly dependent on travel and tourism and the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a fall of 90 per cent in tourists' arrival in 2020. This caused a significant fall in government revenue and economic activity, she wrote.
According to the letter, all medical and national security installations of Barbados have been heavily strained by the pandemic. “Persons who are on the front-line of our response to COVID-19 across the medical, protective services and border agencies will need to get immediate access to vaccines. Similarly, we need it for other critical people on the frontline,” she wrote.
Under the Vaccine Maitri commitment, India has already been shipping consignments of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield, and Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech - to its neighbours. Countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and friendly nations such as Maldives, Seychelles, Brazil and Morocco have already received the first shipments.
Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Barbados’s neighbour in the Caribbean, also had written a letter to PM Modi seeking for Covishield vaccine doses.
Wild elephant found dead in Kerala's Kallar, calf's plight moves forest staff
Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM's visit
The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary.
Another Pakistan terror-tunnel found in Jammu, 4th in last 6 months
The tunnel appears to be six to eight years old and it has been found at the same place where BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone last year on June 20, said the BSF IG.
