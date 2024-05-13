Bengal Lok Sabha polls: Violence in Phase 4 polling, BJP's Dilip Ghosh heckled by TMC workers

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal witnessed scattered incidents of violence. The workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in various parts of Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur constituencies, PTI reported.



The Election Commission claimed that voting had been peaceful, stating that it received 1,700 complaints till 1 pm from different political parties alleging electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunction and polling agents being stopped from entering the booths.



ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Over 62% voter turnout till 5pm, Bengal sees highest polling at 75.66% BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh talks on phone after clashes between supporters of TMC and BJP while he was on his way to a polling booth following complaints of booth jamming in Susunia area of Bardhman,(PTI)

BJP alleges Dilip Ghosh heckled

In Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat's Susunia area, clashes erupted between the BJP and TMC workers. The clashes erupted while BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh was on way to a polling booth.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the PTI report, TMC supporters blocked his convoy and squatted in front of his vehicle, starting a protest against him.

Stones were allegedly hurled at his convoy, following which some of the cars of the security personnel tailing his convoy were damaged. The former Bengal BJP chief was also heckled by the TMC activists.

"Police are just mute spectators. The TMC has let loose a reign of terror. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing polling to be free and fair," the BJP leader was quoted by PTI as saying.



Dilip Ghosh's convoy was again attacked at Kalna gate in Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. The BJP leader said he had gone to a booth there following allegations of TMC not allowing BJP's booth agents.

Bricks were pelted at his convoy leading to serious injury of central police personnel deployed in his security, the report added.

"This is for the second time that my convoy was attacked today. Two of my security personnel were injured and had to be taken to hospital for treatment," Ghosh said.

The TMC, however, denied the charges and claimed Ghosh was "trying to vitiate the atmosphere sensing defeat."

In Durgapur area of the same constituency, clashes broke out between the TMC and the BJP, following which saffron activists staged a sit-in.

In Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, BJP workers clashed with TMC activists in Nanoor after saffron party polling agents were allegedly stopped from entering booths.

The BJP alleged that their polling agents were forcibly ousted from a booth by Trinamool Congress members besides intimidating voters.

Tension prevailed in Chapra area of Krishnanagar constituency as BJP workers were allegedly beaten by TMC workers. Amrita Roy, BJP candidate of Krishnanagar, accompanied two injured persons, Nanda Das and Sukhen Das, to Chapra police station. The TMC has denied the allegations.



(With PTI inputs)