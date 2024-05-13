West Bengal Lok Sabha polls phase 4: 75.66% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

West Bengal Lok Sabha polls phase 4: A voter turnout of 75.66% was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal till 5 pm on Monday, data from the Election Commission showed. A dispersal centre in West Bengal during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.(X)

The Bolpur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 77.77% followed by Ranaghar (77.46%). Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bardhaman-Purba recorded 77.36% of polling while Krishnanagar (77.29%), Ranaghat (SC) (77.46%) Baharampur (75.36%), Birbhum (75.45%), and Asansol (69.43%).

Polling in the eight constituencies in the state started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 1,45,30,017 voters – 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations, according to the election commission.

West Bengal Lok Sabha polls: Scattered incidents of violence reported

Scattered incidents of violence were reported during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the eight parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on Monday.

In various parts of the state, reports emerged of clashes between TMC and BJP workers in various parts of violence-hit Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur seats, reported news agency PTI.

Even though the Election Commission claimed that voting has been peaceful so far, it said it had received 1,700 complaints till 1 pm from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Also Read | The contrasting INDIA, NDA alliance equations in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections

Clashes were also reported between supporters of TMC and BJP in Monteswar's Susunia area of Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat around noon.

This happened as BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh was on his way to a polling booth following complaints of booth jamming. Stones were reportedly thrown at his convoy.

"Police are just mute spectators. The TMC has let loose a reign of terror. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing polling to be free and fair," Ghosh told reporters, according to PTI.