e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case

Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case

The alleged killer is facing trial in 14 other cases for rape, murder and attempted murder.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:52 IST
Joydeep Thakur| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Joydeep Thakur| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Serial murder accused Kamruzzaman Sarkar during one of his court appearances in 2019.
Serial murder accused Kamruzzaman Sarkar during one of his court appearances in 2019.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

A 38-year-old serial killer, who had murdered at least nine women and raped two of the victims, was sentenced to death in a rape and murder case by a district court in south Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Monday, police said.

“The accused Kamruzzaman Sarkar was sentenced to death by the additional district and session’s judge court for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019. He was arrested on June 2, 2019,” said Bhaskar Mukherjee, superintendent of police of East Burdwan district.

He has been charged in 15 cases in two districts – East Burdwan and Hooghly. There were two were rape and murder cases, seven murder cases and six attempt to murder cases. The victims were aged between 16 and 75 years.

In some cases he was charged with sections related to robbery as he had robbed the victims. All the crimes took place between 2013 and 2019 till he was arrested.

“The court observed that it was one of the rarest of the rare cases. I stressed on maximum punishment as the man had hit the minor helpless girl on her forehead and then tried to strangulate her and raped her. Nothing can be more heinous than this,” said Soumyajit Raha, special public prosecutor of the case.

The survivors told the police that the accused entered their houses posing an official of the electricity department to take meter readings. In most cases he would strangulate his victims with a metal chain. These common links had earned him the notorious tags of ‘chain man’ and ‘meter man’ in the two districts.

“He chose his prey carefully and usually struck in the afternoons, when the men of the houses were away at work. He would conduct a recce for two-three days to find out whether the woman he wanted to target was alone at home,” said Mukherjee

Originally hailing from Murshidabad district, Sarar used to stay with his wife, two sons and a daughter in East Burdwan. He used to deal with scrap metal, police said.

Interrogation had revealed that Sarkar’s downfall was brought on by his superstition. Police said his astrologer had told him that red was his lucky colour, so he had stuck to a red motorbike and red helmet even after some of his targets escaped alive.

“On June 1 last year, the police shared all clues that they could gather to civic volunteers who help cops in traffic management. The breakthrough came the next day,” said a police official.

Two civic volunteers Anirban Ghosh, 28, and Khokon Santra, 30, had flagged down a red motorcycle and was noting down the number when another man on another red motorbike tried to speed past the barricade, lost his balance, and fell. It was Sarkar.

Born in a lower middle-class family in Bengal’s Murshidabad district in 1982 as the fourth of nine siblings, Sarkar lost his mother at the age of 13. His father married soon after, and following a few months of trouble, Sarkar dropped out of the local madrasa and left home.

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
China arrests top Xi critic, plans crackdown on political foes
China arrests top Xi critic, plans crackdown on political foes
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case
Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case
Time to revive democracy in Jammu and Kashmir | Opinion
Time to revive democracy in Jammu and Kashmir | Opinion
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In