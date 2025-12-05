Bengaluru airport issues passenger advisory amid IndiGo flight cancellations. Check details

The Bengaluru airport on Friday issued a passenger advisory and said that IndiGo flights from the Kempegowda International Airport to Delhi and Mumbai have been cancelled for December 5. The cancellations will remain in effect till 11:59 pm. The cancellations will remain in effect till 11:59 pm.(PTI )

Passengers travelling to other destinations are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience, the note further read.

''Our on-ground teams are actively coordinating with IndiGo and all operational partners to minimise inconvenience and support passengers through this disruption. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,'' the advisory issued on Friday read.

Also read| IndiGo chaos at IGI: Flight snarls and missing luggage irk stranded passengers

Passenger stranded at Bengaluru airport

A woman travelling with her father’s mortal remains was left stranded at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after her flight to Delhi was cancelled without prior notice.

Namita, who was travelling to Haridwar for her father’s asthi visarjan, said the cancellation had jeopardised her plans to reach Delhi and then board a connecting flight to Dehradun, the nearest airport to Haridwar, where the immersion of ashes in the Ganga was scheduled.

Also read| 4 days of IndiGo chaos, a govt u-turn: DGCA withdraws pilot rest norms as flight cancellations persist

4 days of IndiGo chaos, a govt u-turn

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) finally had to walk back on norms, including improved duty hours and leave policy for pilots, after the country's dominant airline, IndiGo, continued to have mass cancellations.

IndiGo cancels all departure flights from Delhi

IndiGo on Friday cancelled all its departure flights from Delhi's IGI airport till midnight amid operational disruptions, airport officials told HT. Chaos continued to break out in the day as more than 1,000 IndiGo flights were cancelled since Tuesday and many others were delayed across several airports in India.