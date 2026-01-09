'Bewafa dosti', 'US approach silly': A dig and some backing, both from Congress, over India-US trade deal

The Congress on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also criticised the United States after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that India missed out on a trade deal with the United States due to a lack of direct engagement at the leadership level.

“India and the United States share a deep civilisational and strategic relationship, not limited to the Asia-Pacific alone. To suggest that deals succeed or fail based on who calls whom is a very imbecile approach to international relations," Tewari said, speaking to PTI news agency.

“The US administration needs to consider India’s strategic position in Asia-Pacific and beyond, which has underpinned this relationship across several administrations - something the Trump administration seems to be overlooking,” he added.

What did the US commerce secretary say? US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the India–US trade deal failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Donald Trump to secure it. He added that although the Trump administration was keen to finalise an early agreement with India, New Delhi “couldn’t get it done when they needed to”.

“It was all set up. But you had to have Modi call President Trump. They were uncomfortable doing it. So Modi didn’t call,” Lutnick said on the All-In Podcast, a popular technology and business podcast.

Lutnick explained Trump’s broader trade negotiation strategy, describing it as a “staircase” model. According to him, countries that moved first received the best possible terms, while those that followed later were offered progressively higher rates.

Despite trade talks beginning in February, India and the US have been unable to conclude an agreement. Several rounds of in-person talks took place in 2025, with a team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer visiting India in December. In the absence of a deal, the Trump administration’s 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent tariff penalty for purchasing Russian energy, has remained in place.