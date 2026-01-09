Trump says he is not considering a pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not grant clemency to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is serving a 50-month prison sentence for prostitution-related convictions. Combs, 56, was sentenced in October 2025 after being convicted on two counts of transporting women for prostitution. (File/ AFP)

In a January 7 sit-down with The New York Times, Trump said he had received a letter from Combs requesting a pardon but is not considering granting it. “Oh, would you like to see that letter?” Trump asked, though he did not provide it to reporters.

Diddy’s sentence and pardon request Combs, 56, was sentenced in October 2025 after being convicted on two counts of transporting women for prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking.

Following the sentencing, Combs’ legal team reportedly contacted a high-ranking White House official to seek a pardon or commutation. TMZ reported that Trump initially appeared to be “vacillating” on the request, but has now made a final decision not to act.

Trump on his relationship with Combs Trump told USA Today and in a previous interview with Newsmax that Combs had been “hostile” during his first presidential term, making a pardon less likely. He added, “Well, he was essentially, I guess sort of, half-innocent. I don’t know what they do, he’s still in jail or something… I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile.”

According to TMZ, Combs had been telling other inmates at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey that he expected a presidential pardon in early 2026.

It is unclear whether Combs has sent any new letters to Trump since October 2025. The White House previously told USA Today that there was “zero truth” to reports suggesting Trump was actively considering commuting Combs’ sentence.

As it stands, Combs is expected to serve out his sentence in full.