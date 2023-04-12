Home / India News / Bathinda firing LIVE: Perpetrator is apparently alive, say Army sources
Live

Bathinda firing LIVE: Perpetrator is apparently alive, say Army sources

india news
Updated on Apr 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Bhatinda firing LIVE UPDATES: Military Station quick reaction teams were activated soon after the firing and the area has been cordoned off and sealed. 

A firing incident killed four persons at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on early on Wednesday.
A firing incident killed four persons at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on early on Wednesday.
ByHT News Desk
At least four people have been killed after an unidentified person opened indiscriminately firing on the highly secured Punjab's Bathinda military station campus on Wednesday morning. As per a statement by the Southwest Command of the Indian Army, the firing incident was reported at 4:35 am.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana said initial inputs suggest an army soldier possibly opened fire at others in the secured campus.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    The incident took place at 4:35 am

    The incident took place at 4:35 am, the army in its press statement has said.

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    Army Chief to brief defence minister Rajnath Singh on Bathinda Military Station firing incident

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident in a short while from now, PTI reported.

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    No terror angle suspected at present: Bathinda SSP

    Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khuruna said as per the information shared by the defence establishment, no terror threat is suspected at this stage. He said the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed by the military station authorities.

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    About Bathinda Military Station

    Stated to be the largest defence establishment in the country, the military station is located along the National Highway- 7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch. The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Gates of the Bathinda Military Station have been closed

  • Apr 12, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Perpetrator is apparently alive: Army sources

    Sources in the Army headquarters revealed that the perpetrator is apparently alive and the quick reaction teams have cornered him. The name of the perpetrator has not been revealed.

  • Apr 12, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    Quadcopters deployed for combing of the important military establishment

    Sources said quadcopters have been pressed for combing of the important military establishment under the Jaipur-based South Western command.

     

  • Apr 12, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Punjab's Bathinda military station firing prima facie fratricide

    A firing incident killed four persons at the Bathinda military station in Punjab early on Wednesday, the Indian Army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing. Prima facie it's a case of fratricide killing with no evidence of a terror attack. Read more

  • Apr 12, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Firing at Bathinda Military Station, 4 killed

    Firing was reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda military station. The military station Quick Reaction Teams were soon activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.

    Four Fatal casualties reported, further details being ascertained.

