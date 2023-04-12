Bathinda military station firing: Four jawans who were shot, killed identified

Four Army jawans shot and killed Wednesday morning - in a tragic incident officials described as 'fratricide' - while sleeping in a barrack at a military base in Punjab's Bathinda have been identified as Gunners Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25). Army vehicles outside the Bathinda military station where a firing incident took place Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. Four people were killed. (PTI Photo)

Their families have been notified, the Army said in a separate statement.

The South-Western Command reported no other injuries to personnel or loss of or damage to property and said Army Chief General Manoj Pande had briefed defence minister Rajnath Singh. The Army further said the incident took place around 4.30 am and that a detailed investigation has been ordered.

READ | Bathinda military station firing: 5 points about 'missing' INSAS rifle

Among several other elements, inquiries will focus on an INSAS assault rifle and 28 bullets that went missing Monday, Punjab Police officials explained.

READ | Bathinda attack: Four jawans shot as they slept, rifle still missing

Of the 28 missing bullets 19 have been recovered (the rifle is still missing), Ajay Gandhi, the senior police official investigating the incident, told reporters this evening. Gandhi also said the perpetrators were likely two people in civilian clothes and that a manhunt had been activated to capture them.

However, defence ministry sources told Reuters of only one shooter.

READ | Assault rifle, 28 bullets went missing from Bathinda army base: Report

There are, at this time, no details about motive or any other circumstances surrounding the shooting. There was no exchange of gunfire after the initial burst and the military base has been locked down.

Not a terror attack

A senior Punjab Police official told Reuters the incident was one of 'fratricide' and that a terror attack angle had been ruled out. "We are in constant touch with authorities at the military station for an in-depth probe," senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said as he dismissed the terror angle.

"It is not a terror incident… it is an internal issue… appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached… with all forensic equipment..."

READ | Bathinda military station firing prima facie fratricide. No terror attack

A FIR (first information report) has not yet been lodged, Gurdeep Singh, the Station House Officer at the cantonment told news agency PTI, adding there is no further information about the shooters.

The military base at Bathinda is located about 280 km northwest of national capital Delhi and is home primarily to families of soldiers. The Pakistan border is less than 100 km west of the town.

With input from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON