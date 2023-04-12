Bathinda military station firing: Axe, INSAS rifle used to attack jawans, says FIR

Two people wearing kurta pyjama carrying an INSAS rifle and an axe killed four jawans at the Bathinda military station, the Punjab Police first information report (FIR) stated on Wednesday. According to the FIR, both the assailants had their faces covered.



According to the Indian Army, a search team has located the INSAS rifle and cartridge. The weapon will now undergo forensic analysis by the joint teams of Punjab Police and the Indian Army. Police officials have ruled out a terror angle in the Bathinda military station firing incident. (HT photo)

The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis, the Army said in a statement, adding that the joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that NO individual has been detained/apprehended, the army added.



Earlier, the Punjab Police said that 19 shells had been recovered in the military station. Bathinda SP (Investigation) Ajay Gandhi said the four jawans were attacked while they were sleeping in their barracks. The police have ruled out terror angle in the incident. "Matter is under investigation. We are in constant touch with the authorities of the military station for an in-depth probe," Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana said.



The firing took place at 4.35 am on Wednesday at the Officers' mess. The four deceased jawans were of an artillery unit. The entire area was cordoned off and search operation was initiated to nab the attackers.

