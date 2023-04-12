Bathinda military station firing: INSAS rifle and cartridge recovered, says Army

A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine at the Bathinda military station, the Indian Army said in a statement on Wednesday evening. Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. Four people were killed in the incident, the Army said. (PTI)

Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details, the statement by Army's South Western Command read. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis.

The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that NO individual has been detained/apprehended, the Army added.

As per the FIR lodged at Cantonment police station, two persons wearing kurta payjama were carrying an INSAS rifle and axe killed four jawans at Bathinda military station. Both had their faces covered.



More than 12 hrs after the killings in military station, the assailants are still elusive. combing Op is still on in the military station. Motive is still unknown as the military and district police are scanning CCTV footage for clues.

Bathinda SP (investigation) Ajay Gandhi said two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting. Gandhi is heading a police team probing the Bathinda Military Station. The deceased jawans were asleep when they were attacked in their barrack.

