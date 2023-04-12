4 soldiers killed in suspected fratricide attack in Bathinda; manhunt underway

The army on Wednesday launched a manhunt after four soldiers were killed in a suspected fratricide attack at an officers’ mess in the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said, ruling out a terror angle. The gates of the Bathinda Military Station have been closed following the incident. (Sanjeev Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Quick reaction teams were activated after the shooting took place at 4:35am.

A weapon and some rounds went missing from an army unit two days ago, the officials said.

The entire area has been cordoned off, and combing operations are on, the officials said.

“No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case,” the command said in a statement.

The Bathinda military station is the largest military base in Asia and home to the army’s HQs 10 Corps.

The pivot ‘Chetak’ corps is responsible for defending India’s border with Pakistan in south Punjab and north Rajasthan.

The shooting incident took place on the back of a weapon and some ammunition going missing from an army unit two days back, the officials said.

“All aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained,” the statement added.

In the latest developments, HQ South Western Command said that a search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine.

“Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that no individual has been detained/apprehended”, HQ South Western Command said in a statement.

There was no official word on who carried out the shooting, but some officials said that two men in civilian clothes may have been involved.

Families at the military station have been asked to stay indoors, HT has learnt.