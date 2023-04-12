Evening brief: 4 jawans shot while they slept in Bathinda military station, say police; and all latest news

Bathinda military station firing: 4 jawans shot while they slept, say police Visuals of the Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place on Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (PTI)

The four deceased Indian Army jawans were asleep when they were attacked in their barrack at the Bathinda military station, a senior Punjab Police official said on Wednesday. Read more

'Agar maut aani hai...': Javed Miandad's insensitive remark on India's refusal to tour Pakistan amid security concerns

As the plot thickens around India's participation in the Asia Cup which is expected to be held in Pakistan, Javed Miandad, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team has come up with a highly insensitive take on the matter. Read more

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher wants to direct Kal Ho Naa Ho 2: 'I love that movie'

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Ghosted, which stars actors Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, has now revealed that he would love to direct a Bollywood film someday. Read more

MG Comet EV shows off its dual screens ahead of launch this month

The MG Comet EV's floating screens are reminiscent of the ones seen on Mercedes-Benz cars and even the Mahindra XUV700. Read more

5 unreasonable expectations that can destroy any relationship

In relationships, the stage of attraction and butterflies in the stomach is soon followed by deep attachment for the partner. A person opens up, lets off the guards, make themselves vulnerable as they fall even deeper in love. Read more

