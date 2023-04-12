Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bathinda military station firing: INSAS rifle and cartridge recovered, says Army

Bathinda military station firing: INSAS rifle and cartridge recovered, says Army

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Apr 12, 2023 06:51 PM IST

The Indian Army said joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided.

A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine at the Bathinda military station, the Indian Army said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. Four people were killed in the incident, the Army said. (PTI)

Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details, the statement by Army's South Western Command read. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis.

The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that NO individual has been detained/apprehended, the Army added.

As per the FIR lodged at Cantonment police station, two persons wearing kurta payjama were carrying an INSAS rifle and axe killed four jawans at Bathinda military station. Both had their faces covered.More than 12 hrs after the killings in military station, the assailants are still elusive. combing Op is still on in the military station. Motive is still unknown as the military and district police are scanning CCTV footage for clues.

Bathinda SP (investigation) Ajay Gandhi said two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting. Gandhi is heading a police team probing the Bathinda Military Station. The deceased jawans were asleep when they were attacked in their barrack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP