Bhutia moves SC, supports new Constitution for AIFF, electoral college

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia moved the Supreme Court on Sunday supporting the new Constitution for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the 36-member electoral college of eminent players.

The ace football player urged the top court to finalise the draft Constitution, as put up by the committee of administrators (CoA) before a bench, headed by Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and allow the election under the modified norms to conclude.

The bench will hear the case on Monday amid the threat of India losing the hosting right for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup following the suspension of the AIFF by FIFA over “undue influence from third parties”. The central government last week got the case adjourned saying it is having talks with FIFA on withdrawing the suspension.

Bhutia in his plea said: “It [draft Constitution]... prioritizes and promotes the welfare and participation of current and former players – who are the key stakeholders in any sport, in the administration of Indian Football – over the vested interests who have been in control of Indian Football for several decades.”

The application added that the court order of August 3 directing that the General Body (GB) of AIFF should comprise the 36-member electoral college of eminent players must be given its full effect. “It is submitted that equal representation of the players in the GB with voting rights will give them not just a platform to voice their concerns but also take them to a logical conclusion, instead of remaining subservient to the interests of the non-player administrators,” said the former captain, who is contesting for the post of President of AIFF.

Bhutia said that he completely endorses the suggestion of the CoA to give adequate representation to former football players in AIFF’s administration and functioning.

“The applicant has been concerned about the complete absence of players’ voice in AIFF’s decision-making processes which has been captured by persons with vested interests. The applicant is passionate about improving the governance and administration of Indian Football which have deteriorated sharply over the last several years. Player reforms have stagnated and the administration of AIFF has functioned only for serving vested interests.”

On the suspension of AIFF by FIFA, Bhutia contended that illegalities cannot be overlooked by threats of suspension.

“If AIFF were to carry out elections as per the pre-existing membership structure under FIFA’s threat, then, it would be catastrophic for all of Indian Football and its future, and the opportunity to bring about robust reforms with emphasis on players’ welfare, which has been neglected for decades, will be lost forever.”

He urged the top court to let the AIFF election conclude as per the August 3 order of the court. Bhutia noted that the existing electoral system was undemocratic, exclusionary, and deficient.

“The much-needed reforms within AIFF, and the Indian Football at large, cannot be held to ransom because of FIFA’s suspension or any other threats. Reverting to the existing system would allow the vested interests to have a stranglehold on AIFF for 4 more years and thereby damage the sport irreparably.”

