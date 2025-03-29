Bihar man beheaded, his torso burnt in Holika Dahan fire during ‘black magic’ ritual

A 65-year-old man in Bihar's Aurangabad was allegedly beheaded and his torso was burnt in 'holy' fire as part of 'black magic rituals, news agency PTI reported, citing police official. Police found charred human bones and slippers belonging to the deceased from the Holika Dahan spot. (Representative Image/ANI)

Police have arrested four persons, including a relative of a 'tantrik', in connection with the killing, the official added. But, the 'tantrik' is still on the run.

The deceased, identified as Yugal Yadav, had been reported missing on March 13 at the Madanpur police station, said Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul. He told reporters that a case was registered and a special investigation team was formed to find Yadav, who was a resident of Gulab Bigha village.

Human bones from Holika Dahan ashes

During the investigation, police found about some human bones being discovered from the ashes of a Holika Dahan fire in the neighbouring village of Banger, Rahul added.

Upon inspecting the site thoroughly, the police found charred human bones and slippers that belonged to Yadav. Soon after a dog squad was deployed to the spot.

The dog squad led the police to the house of one Ramashish Rikyasan, a 'tantrik'. Since he was not present at the house, his relative, Dharmendra, was taken into custody. This is because the relative gave conflicting statements about the tantrik's whereabouts.

The SP said, "During interrogation, Dharmendra confessed that he and others had kidnapped and beheaded Yugal Yadav as a part of black magic rituals. His torso was then burnt in the Holika Dahan fire. Based on Dharmendra's statement, police recovered the victim's severed head from a nearby field."

The tantrik had reportedly conducted a 'black magic' ritual on behalf of Sudhir Paswan, who was seeking a child. "Dharmendra also admitted that the group had earlier sacrificed a teenager, whose body was dumped in a well in the same locality," SP Rahul added.

Paswan, Dharmendra and two other persons have been arrested, while a minor boy has also been taken into custody in connection with Yadav's death, police said.

"Police have seized the weapon of offence and sent the recovered human bones for scientific tests, including DNA examination," said the SP, adding that a manhunt has been launched to hunt down the tantrik.