Ghaziabad: 65-year-old tantrik arrested for raping woman, minor daughter

The police in Loni arrested a 65-year-old man on charges of raping a 30-year-old woman and also her 16-year-old daughter on the pretext of performing tantrik rituals to bring back the woman’s estranged husband, police said Thursday. Police said using the videos of rape, he threatened the woman against revealing the incident to anyone. Later, the suspect also started sexually assaulting her minor daughter, aged about 16 years. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Fizu (single name), a resident of Ikram Nagar in Loni, and said he raped the woman several times during the past year. The officials said relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added to the FIR. He was arrested from Loni tri-crossing area on Thursday.

Suryabali Maurya, assistant police commissioner, Loni, said the woman’s husband left home about a year ago, and soon after that, the woman came in contact with the suspect.

“He promised her that he will perform tantrik rituals and that will bring back her husband. Later, on the pretext of performing the rituals, he raped her several times and also video recorded the act. Using the video, he threatened the woman against revealing the incident to anyone. Later, the suspect also started sexually assaulting her minor daughter, aged about 16 years. The woman later gave a police complaint on February 2, and the suspect was arrested on Thursday,” Maurya said.

Police said that they filed an FIR against Fizu under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64(d) (rape).

“The woman in her statement said the suspect sexually assaulted her as well as her minor daughter. A video, allegedly of the rape, was also handed over to the police as part of the investigation. We have added the provisions of POCSO to the case. Further investigation is on,” Maurya said.