Bihar shelter home case: Court frames charges against 21 accused

Delhi’s Saket court on Saturday framed charges of conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against all accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Apart from rape, the court also framed charges against all 21 accused under various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and other charges.

Brajesh Thakur, the alleged mastermind in the case, has been charged under Section 376c(2) of the IPC. The offence carries punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment.

Charges have also been framed under secetion 6,5, and 3 of the POCSO Act against all accused.

Earlier, on February 7, the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a POCSO court in Saket District Court in Delhi. The court has been directed to complete the trial within six months by holding day-to-day hearings.

Severeal girls were reported to have been raped and sexually abused at shelter home run in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur by an NGO. The issue had come to light after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:29 IST