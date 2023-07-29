JP Nadda rejigs BJP central leadership; Dilip Saikia, CT Ravi among those dropped

Effecting an organisational change in the party in the run up to upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday announced changes in the party’s national office bearers team. JP Nadda (File Photo)

Bandi Sanjay, former president of the Telangana state unit, has been included as national general secretary along with Uttar Pradesh MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal replacing D Purandeshwari and CT Ravi, who have been appointed as state unit presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, respectively.

Anil Anthony, son of former Congress minister AK Anthony, has been also included in the list of national secretaries, along with Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.

Saroj Pandey, who was dropped as national general secretary in 2020, has been appointed as national vice president, along with Saudan Singh, who was also a joint general secretary (organisation).

Lata Usendi from Chhattisgarh, MPs Rekha Verma and Laxmikant from UP and MLC Tariq Mansoor from UP have also been included in the national vice presidents’ team.

BL Santhosh and Shiv Prakash continue to remain the national general secretary and joint general secretary, respectively.

Dilip Saikia from Assam has dropped as general secretary and Sunil Deodhar has been removed from the post of secretary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail