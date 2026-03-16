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    BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala elections | Check names

    Among some notable names in this list was Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been fielded from the Nemom Assembly seat.

    Updated on: Mar 16, 2026 4:57 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The BJP on Monday released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Kerala, set to take place next month. The list was released by the party a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections to four states, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

    The BJP released its first list of candidates for Kerala elections.
    The BJP released its first list of candidates for Kerala elections.

    Among some notable names in this list was Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been fielded from the Nemom Assembly seat, former union minister V Muraleedharan from Kazhakoottam and George Kurian, fielded from Kanjirappally.

    Full list of 47 candidates:

    1. K Surendran - Manjeshwar
    2. Manulal Meloth - Udma
    3. Balraj M - Kanhangad
    4. AP Gangadharan - Payyannur
    5. KK Vinod Kumar - Azhikode
    6. C Raghunath - Kannur
    7. P Shyam Raj - Mananthavady
    8. Kavitha AS - Sulthanbathery
    9. K Dileep - Vadakara
    10. Ramadas Manaleri - Kuttiadi
    11. CP Vipin Chandran - Nadapuram
    12. CR Praphul Krishnan - Quilandy
    13. M Mohanan Master - Perambra
    14. CP Satheeshan - Balusseri
    15. T Devadas - Elathur
    16. Navya Haridas - Kozhikode North
    17. T Raneesh - Kozhikode South
    18. KP Prakash Babu - Beypore
    19. VK Sajeevan - Kunnamangalam
    20. Sanku T Das - Shornur
    21. Major Ravi - Ottappalam
    22. C Krishnakumar - Malampuzha
    23. Sobha Surendran - Palakkad
    24. K Balakrishnan - Chelakkara
    25. KK Aneesh Kumar - Manalur
    26. Padmaja Venugopal - Thrissur
    27. Santosh Cherakulam - Irinjalakuda
    28. S Rajendran - Devikulam
    29. Shone George - Pala
    30. K Ajith - Vaikom
    31. George Kurian - Kanjirappally
    32. PC George - Poonjar
    33. Arun Anirudhan - Ambalappuzha
    34. Sandeep Vachaspathi - Haripad
    35. MV Gopakumar - Chengannur
    36. Anoop Antony Joseph - Thiruvalla
    37. Jithin Dev - Karunagappally
    38. Raji Prasad - Kunnathur
    39. R Reshmi - Kottarakkara
    40. BB Gopakumar - Chathannoor
    41. P Sudheer - Attingal
    42. Yuvaraj Gokul - Nedumangad
    43. V Muraleedharan - Kazhakoottam
    44. R Sreelekha - Vattiyoorkavu
    45. Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Nemom
    46. Gireesh Neyyar - Parassala
    47. PK Krishnadas - Kattakkada

    Kerala will go to polls in a single phase on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4. The term of the current Kerala Assembly will end on May 23.

    • HT News Desk
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