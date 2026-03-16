BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala elections | Check names
Among some notable names in this list was Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been fielded from the Nemom Assembly seat.
The BJP on Monday released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Kerala, set to take place next month. The list was released by the party a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections to four states, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Among some notable names in this list was Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been fielded from the Nemom Assembly seat, former union minister V Muraleedharan from Kazhakoottam and George Kurian, fielded from Kanjirappally.
Full list of 47 candidates:
- K Surendran - Manjeshwar
- Manulal Meloth - Udma
- Balraj M - Kanhangad
- AP Gangadharan - Payyannur
- KK Vinod Kumar - Azhikode
- C Raghunath - Kannur
- P Shyam Raj - Mananthavady
- Kavitha AS - Sulthanbathery
- K Dileep - Vadakara
- Ramadas Manaleri - Kuttiadi
- CP Vipin Chandran - Nadapuram
- CR Praphul Krishnan - Quilandy
- M Mohanan Master - Perambra
- CP Satheeshan - Balusseri
- T Devadas - Elathur
- Navya Haridas - Kozhikode North
- T Raneesh - Kozhikode South
- KP Prakash Babu - Beypore
- VK Sajeevan - Kunnamangalam
- Sanku T Das - Shornur
- Major Ravi - Ottappalam
- C Krishnakumar - Malampuzha
- Sobha Surendran - Palakkad
- K Balakrishnan - Chelakkara
- KK Aneesh Kumar - Manalur
- Padmaja Venugopal - Thrissur
- Santosh Cherakulam - Irinjalakuda
- S Rajendran - Devikulam
- Shone George - Pala
- K Ajith - Vaikom
- George Kurian - Kanjirappally
- PC George - Poonjar
- Arun Anirudhan - Ambalappuzha
- Sandeep Vachaspathi - Haripad
- MV Gopakumar - Chengannur
- Anoop Antony Joseph - Thiruvalla
- Jithin Dev - Karunagappally
- Raji Prasad - Kunnathur
- R Reshmi - Kottarakkara
- BB Gopakumar - Chathannoor
- P Sudheer - Attingal
- Yuvaraj Gokul - Nedumangad
- V Muraleedharan - Kazhakoottam
- R Sreelekha - Vattiyoorkavu
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Nemom
- Gireesh Neyyar - Parassala
- PK Krishnadas - Kattakkada
Kerala will go to polls in a single phase on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4. The term of the current Kerala Assembly will end on May 23.
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