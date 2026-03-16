BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala elections | Check names

The BJP on Monday released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Kerala, set to take place next month. The list was released by the party a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections to four states, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The BJP released its first list of candidates for Kerala elections.

Among some notable names in this list was Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been fielded from the Nemom Assembly seat, former union minister V Muraleedharan from Kazhakoottam and George Kurian, fielded from Kanjirappally.

Full list of 47 candidates: