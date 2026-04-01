Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to expand its footprint in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly elections with the support of the 19% Christian population in the state alongside its core Hindu vote, is on the defensive in the wake of some Christian denominations opposing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill moved by the Union government in the Lok Sabha. BJP tries to pacify FCRA ire among Kerala churches

The bill, introduced by Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai in the lower house of Parliament on March 25, has the stated aim of regulating inflow of foreign funds to NGOs to ensure these do not adversely affect ”national interest, public order or national security”. There are around 16,000 NGOs, receiving about ₹22,000 crore annually.

One of the provisions of the bill involves setting up of a “designated authority” which will manage the assets of an organisation if its FCRA certificate is cancelled or surrendered.

In case of a place of worship, the designated authority can entrust the management or operation of the asset to a person in a manner in which the religious character of the place of worship is maintained.

The bill has raised concerns among Christian groups and churches in Kerala that charitable organisations under it could see their assets being arbitrarily taken over by the government in case of lapses, even if only technical, in FCRA.

“Through the amendment bill, an authoritarian framework and authority is being created. Even before the courts could intervene, the bill allows the government limitless power to seize the assets of an organisation receiving foreign funds. It could lead to misuse of power by central agencies and rights of citizens being violated,” said Mar Baselios Cleemis, current head of the Syro-Malankara Church and president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) .

Archbishop Thomas Tharayil, head of the Changanachery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has said that the proposed changes could upend welfare initiatives in education and health sectors undertaken by the Church in rural areas in states like Kerala. Such changes in legislation would ultimately affect minorities, he said.

“The amendment bill states that even if an asset is built partially using foreign funds, it could be usurped by the designated authority (in case of any lapses over certificate). How draconian is such a provision. This is a serious issue. This bill concerns not only a few NGOs or Christian groups. It fundamentally affects the poor,” added Tharayil.

“Under our diocese alone, there are 109 ‘karunya bhavans’ run by our nuns for the destitute and elderly. People of all castes and faiths live in these bhavans. We are able to run these centres due to the help extended by people which also includes aid from foreign countries,” he said.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has termed the legislation “dangerous” and “alarming” in its implications and urged the Union government to reconsider it.

The BJP’s Kerala unit is grappling to contain the anger expressed by Church groups and has initiated talks with senior clergy of major denominations, assuring them that their concerns would be heard.

BJP state vice-president and Pala Assembly candidate Shone George said that only those who engage in fraud over foreign contributions need worry about the new legislation.

“The BJP is committed to protecting the interests of all minority communities. The party’s state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has held talks with the central leadership. The union home minister Amit Shah has assured that the state leadership that the government will move ahead with the bill only after clearing all concerns over it,” he added.

Union minister of minority affairs Kiren Rijiju also said the bill is not aimed at any religious group and simply aims to check the misuse of foreign funds.

The BJP has fielded several prominent Christian leaders this time, including George in Pala, union minister George Kurien in Kanjirappilly and party general secretary Anoop Antony in Thiruvalla.