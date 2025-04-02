BJP using waqf bill for divisive agenda: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for its “divisive agenda” and said the proposed law would harm India’s secular image. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

“This is a conspiracy to snatch homes and shops from millions of people. When most political parties in the country are not in its favour, there is no need to bring it,” Yadav said as the Lok Sabha took up the bill for discussion and passage.

Yadav said the BJP was attempting to polarise society for political gain. “The BJP wants people to be agitated and is looking for an opportunity to create polarisation. They also want to create division among Muslims,” he said.

Yadav suggested the BJP was using the bill to divert attention from the deaths during the Maha Kumbh, which concluded in February. He referred to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the headquarters of the BJP’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, claiming that it was linked to an announcement about extending the retirement age of leaders beyond 75 years.

Speaker Om Birla interrupted Yadav and asked him to focus on the waqf bill.