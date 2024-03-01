'BJP vs BJP in...': Trinamool infighting comes to fore as Kunal Ghosh attacks TMC MP

Kolkata: Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday said he wants to resign from all the posts of Mamata Banerjee-led party because he is a “misfit in the system”. Revealing discontent in the TMC ranks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Ghosh claimed the so-called old guard of the party is in cahoots with the BJP. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh(ANI file photo)

Kunal Ghosh is the spokesperson and state general secretary of the Trinamool Congress. He said he is not joining any other party.

"I don't want to stay in the post of state general secretary and spokesperson. I am a misfit in the system. I am unable to continue like this. I am a soldier of the party and will continue to work for the party. Please stop this rumour that I am planning to join another party," he posted in X.

He later spoke to a Bengali news channel. He said some leaders treat the party as their personal fiefdoms. He named Sudip Bandopadhyay.

"They are behaving as if TMC is a fiefdom of few leaders. In North Kolkata, we have Sudip Bandopadhyay who is more of a BJP leader than a TMC MP. He is behaving like another Shajahan Sheikh. He is soft towards the BJP because of corruption cases, which are being probed by the BJP," he said.

Shajahan Sheikh, a former TMC leader, is one of the key accused in the Sandeshkhali case. He was arrested by the police recently.

Kunal Ghosh claimed in North Kolkata, the contest is between BJP and BJP.

"Across West Bengal, TMC is fighting against the BJP in 41 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. But in North Kolkata, it is BJP versus BJP as Sudip Bandopadhyay is hand-in-glove with the saffron camp," he said.

Sudip Bandopadhyay is a Member of Parliament from Kolkata Uttar.

In November last month, Mamata Banerjee had asked the leaders to respect seniors.

It is reported that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee backs young blood in the party.

In January 2022, amid rumours of an alleged power struggle, Mamata Banerjee dissolved all national office-bearer committees, including the post of National General Secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Later, a new committee was formed, and Abhishek was reinstated as the party's national general secretary.

