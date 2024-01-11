BJP misusing ED, CBI; WB Governor their agent: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): Amid a war of words between the ruling TMC and the BJP over the attack on an ED team at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday accused the primary opposition party in the state of misusing central agencies. HT Image

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the TMC spokesperson said, "The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) used to be prestigious organisations, with unquestioned credibility and brand value. However, the BJP has tarnished their prestige and credibility. The BJP, at the Centre, has been using these agencies to go after Opposition leaders. In the eyes of the people, these agencies are nothing more than fronts for the BJP."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also accusing West Governor CV Anand Bose of acting as the 'agent' of the BJP-led Centre, the TMC leader claimed that the Raj Bhavan has turned into a BJP office where all the party's internal matters are discussed.

"The governor is seen as an agent of the BJP and the Raj Bhavan an office of the ruling party at the Centre. If senior leaders of the BJP hold regular meetings at Raj Bhavan, it could only be about internal party matters," Ghosh claimed.

Earlier, on the night of January 5, an ED team came under attack while carrying out raids at the houses of local TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali, an official of the central agency informed. The raids were in connection with the alleged ration scam.

Former state Food and Civil Supplies minister and TMC leader, Jyotipriya Mullick, is already behind bars in connection with the case.

The ED team was carrying out raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case when its vehicles were vandalised and officials manhandled and heckled.

Locals believed to be supporters of Sheikh Shahjahan, the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as the TMc'S block president of Sandeshkhali 1, came out in his support while the raid was underway, forcing the ED officials to retreat.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)