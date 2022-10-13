TMC’s Sudip Bandopadhyay in crosshairs of colleagues over BJP leader’s Durga puja

Kolkata: Sudip Bandopadhyay, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislative party in the Lok Sabha, has landed in the crosshairs of at least two party legislators and his Lok Sabha colleague Saugata Roy for attending a Durga Puja held at the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Kolkata.

The rumblings surfaced on October 11, a day after Tomoghna Ghosh, a former TMC youth wing leader who joined the BJP last year, was made president of the BJP’s north Kolkata unit.

TMC legislator from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas Tapas Roy alleged that Bandopadhyay attended the puja at Ghosh’s residence on October 3, when leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP leader Kalyan Choubey were also present.

“How can a TMC leader visit a BJP leader’s home in this manner? Suvendu, who badmouths our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek all the time, was there. What message will this send to our workers who are fighting the BJP?” Roy said on October 11.

Some TMC party leaders said on condition of anonymity that Tapas Roy had an axe to grind since he was replaced by Bandopadhyay as president of the TMC’s north Kolkata unit during a state-wide reshuffle in March. They also pointed out that Tomoghna Ghosh and his family had always been close to Bandopadhyay.

Things took a new turn on Thursday when Saugata Roy and Kamarhati legislator Madan Mitra echoed Tapas Roy.

“Leaders from opposing parties should not visit each other’s residence to meet social obligations. I have not been to the home of my brother Tathagata Roy (former BJP state president) for years for the same reason. A line must be drawn,” said Roy.

“Tapas did not say anything wrong. Our duty towards the party and allegiance to Mamata Banerjee should get the highest priority,” said Mitra.

Saugata Roy was not invited to the post-Durga Puja meeting convened by the chief minister on Thursday to exchange greetings with party leaders. “What can I do if I am not invited?” said Roy.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who visited party colleague Tapas Roy’s residence on Wednesday, claimed that there are no differences in the party.

“My visit was a courtesy call. Tapas Roy is a veteran leader. We are all part of a family headed by Mamata Banerjee. We will find out If someone paid a social visit to a rival leader’s home,” Kunal Ghosh said. Asked if the leadership sought an explanation from either Tapas Roy or Bandopadhyay, he did not say anything.

Bandopadhyay broke his silence later in the evening at the TMC meeting that Mamata Banerjee convened.

“Tapas will land in mental hospital if he speaks like this. There is a difference between those who hold portfolios and those who don’t,” Bandopadhyay told the audience, stoking speculations on a direct confrontation with his critics.

Later, he told the media that he visited the home of veteran TMC leader Tapan Ghosh (Tamoghna Ghosh’s father) and no BJP leader was around when he was there.

“I don’t explain my actions to anyone but Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

“I didn’t visit the home of the person (Tamoghna) whose name is being mentioned. To us, it is Tapan Ghosh’s puja. He is 76 years old. We have been attending his puja for years. No BJP leader, not even the person (Tamoghna) was around when I was there,” said Bandopadhyay.

“Jab haathi chale bazaar toh.....,” said Bandopadhyay, without completing the old Hindi proverb which says a thousand dogs bark when an elephant walks to the market.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said his party saw nothing wrong in one leader visiting a rival leader’s home.

“BJP does not believe in political untouchability. The issue being raised only exposes the intolerance practised by the TMC,” said Bhattacharya.