BJP's Suvendu Adhikari mocks Mamata Banerjee's injury, TMC calls for protest

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader and West Bengal's leader of the opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, stoked a controversy after he apparently mocked the injury of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a day after suffering a gash on her forehead. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari(X/ @AITCofficial)

While addressing a rally in state's Khejuri, Adhikari without naming anyone said that the fall of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has begun from the top level and would percolate to the grassroots levels.

"TMC's pressure has gone down and it is falling. The fall of the TMC has just begun from the top; it will percolate to the grassroots levels," Suvendu reportedly said.

The remarks drew a sharp condemnation from the TMC, saying that it reflected the anti-women mindset of the BJP and sought an immediate apology from Adhikari.

"@BJP4Bengal 's shameless and misogynistic leader @SuvenduWB crossed all limits of decency today by mocking the only FEMALE CM in India! His inhuman remark targeting Smt. @mamataoffical's unfortunate injury proves that @BJP4India is a breeding ground of insensitive people who are not fit to exist in civil society. Our message is loud and clear, these antics have no place in Bengal and Adhikari should apologise immediately!," the party said in a post on X.

The TMC further called for a statewide protest rally on Saturday against the LoP over his remarks mocking the injured CM.

Adhikari's remarks came a day after Banerjee suffered a gash on her forehead on Thursday evening and was admitted to the hospital for a few hours. After being administered stitches and undergoing medical tests at the hospital, the TMC supremo was deemed stable and discharged, subsequently returning home.

The TMC claimed that Banerjee fell at her Kalighat residence after there was a push from behind It also shared photos of how grievously she was injured with blood coming out from the wound on her forehead. Meanwhile, SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that what he said was misinterpreted and he meant that the chief minister felt a sensation of a push from behind and then fell.

The saffron party however, raised questions over the accident and demanded a thorough probe into claims that Banerjee had a fall at her residence "due to some push from behind" leading to injuries. The BJP further said that the CM's security should be looked into and, if there is any breach, she must be shifted to the official residence.

