 BJP questions how Mamata Banerjee fell in her house after doctor's clarification | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP questions how Mamata Banerjee fell in her house after doctor's clarification

BJP questions how Mamata Banerjee fell in her house after doctor's clarification

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 04:06 PM IST

SSKM director clarified Mamata Banerjee might have felt a push behind her and fell down after there was a confusion over whether she was pushed in her house.

The West Bengal BJP on Friday raised questions over chief minister Mamata Banerjee's accident last night and said the CM's security should be looked into and, if there is any breach, she must be shifted to the official residence. On Thursday, it was claimed that Mamata Banerjee fell at her Kalighat residence after there was a push from behind. She was immediately taken to SSKM hospital as her party shared photos of how grievously she was injured with blood coming out from the wound on her forehead. No police complaint has been filed yet regarding the case.

Mamata had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose, doctors said.(PTI)
Mamata had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose, doctors said.(PTI)

SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that what he said was misinterpreted and he meant that the chief minister felt a sensation of a push from behind and then fell. Mamata was discharged after she underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose. "The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. There will be another assessment of her condition," PTI quoted a hospital official as saying.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What happened to Mamata Banerjee?

The hospital director said Mamata had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely when she was brought to the hospital. She was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on her forehead, and one on her nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for Mamata's speedy recovery. "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi posted on X. "Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM @narendramodi ji, Thank you," Mamata Banerjee replied on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi in Kerala LIVE , Electoral Bonds Data Live , Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On