BJP questions how Mamata Banerjee fell in her house after doctor's clarification

The West Bengal BJP on Friday raised questions over chief minister Mamata Banerjee's accident last night and said the CM's security should be looked into and, if there is any breach, she must be shifted to the official residence. On Thursday, it was claimed that Mamata Banerjee fell at her Kalighat residence after there was a push from behind. She was immediately taken to SSKM hospital as her party shared photos of how grievously she was injured with blood coming out from the wound on her forehead. No police complaint has been filed yet regarding the case. Mamata had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose, doctors said.(PTI)

SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that what he said was misinterpreted and he meant that the chief minister felt a sensation of a push from behind and then fell. Mamata was discharged after she underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose. "The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. There will be another assessment of her condition," PTI quoted a hospital official as saying.

What happened to Mamata Banerjee?

The hospital director said Mamata had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely when she was brought to the hospital. She was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on her forehead, and one on her nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for Mamata's speedy recovery. "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi posted on X. "Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM @narendramodi ji, Thank you," Mamata Banerjee replied on Friday.

